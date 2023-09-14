The famous 36-year-old Spanish football player Diego Nolito announced his retirement from his professional career.

According to the footballer, playing football has been a passion for him for many years.

"I write to you with mixed emotions - they are difficult to express in words. It is time to say goodbye to football, which has been my passion for many years. I have been honored and I consider myself lucky to be able to enjoy this wonderful sport at the highest level. Football has given I have many unforgettable impressions that I will take with me forever.

Special thanks to my family for their support. I also want to thank all the people who have accompanied me throughout my career. Former partners and employees of all clubs,” the 36-year-old footballer wrote.

Note that at one time Nolito played for Barcelona, Benfica, Granada, Celta, Manchester City, Seville and Ibiza.

As part of the Catalan club, he became the winner of the Spanish Championship, and as part of “Seville” – the winner of the Europa League. He has 16 caps for the Spanish national team.