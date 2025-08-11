Di María’s Rosario Central Struggling to Score but Staying in the Race

According to comments to TNT Sports, Ángel Di María admitted that Rosario Central is finding it difficult to score early in the Clausura Tournament, but he valued the goalless draw against Atlético Tucumán as “an important point” to stay in contention. Ariel Holan’s side has collected six points from four matches, with one win and three draws, and just two goals scored — both penalties converted by Di María.

The captain acknowledged the team is still building chemistry and that the lack of finishing touch remains a challenge. “It’s normal that it’s taking us some time, but we keep adding points and that gives us confidence to keep working. We need to stay on this path,” he said.

Di María emphasized the parity of Argentine football, describing it as “tight” and tough for every team. He noted that the previous round saw eight draws, proof of how hard it is to win. Central currently sits sixth in Zone B, just two points behind leaders San Lorenzo and River, and faces two decisive home games: August 16 against Deportivo Riestra and a week later the clásico against Newell’s. “We go step by step. The important thing is to focus on what’s next,” concluded the World Cup winner.