Di María Fulfills Another Dream With Rosario Central: Goal And Derby Victory

According to ESPN, Ángel Di María was the star of the Rosario derby after securing Central’s win over Newell’s with a brilliant free kick at the Gigante de Arroyito. It happened in the sixth round of the 2025 Clausura Tournament, yet the significance reached far beyond the standings. In tears, the World Cup champion admitted after the match: “I suffered a lot some time ago because I wanted to make this dream come true.”

The midfielder explained that returning to his childhood club and playing every weekend at the Gigante was an overwhelming feeling. “I have nothing but gratitude. I know many criticized me at one point, but no one knew what I went through or what my family endured. This win is for them, for my wife and my daughters who supported me during another year abroad so I could come back and live this dream.”

He also revealed the personal story behind kissing the ball before his decisive shot. “My wife told me that if I ever had the chance, I should do it. I did, and it worked. That’s destiny. Life took me to many places, but it brought me back to where I am truly happy.” He acknowledged that Nacho Malcorra is usually in charge of free kicks, but this time the chance was his, and he took it.

Visibly emotional, Di María admitted he never imagined such a moment. “I dreamed about this my whole life. The only thing I wanted was to come back and fulfill this dream. After what happened today, I don’t know what else I could ask for.” Yet he made clear that one ambition remains: “What’s left for me is to win a title with Central.”