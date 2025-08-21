Carrasquilla Believes Pumas Are on the Right Path

According to mediotiempo, Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla has emerged as one of the bright spots for Pumas during the Apertura 2025, showcasing both leadership and consistency. The Panamanian midfielder explained that the team’s revival has much to do with head coach Efraín Juárez and the addition of international stars who have reshaped the locker room. “The team is finding its way, we are understanding the identity Efraín is asking for. We are at that point where things will start to go our way, we just need to keep working, and soon the results we long for will come,” he said.

Carrasquilla praised Juárez’s ability to push his players every day. “Efraín wants to bring out the best version of you, every day. I don’t know how he does it, but he always has positive energy. Many teammates have changed the way they demand more from themselves, and that helps the team grow,” he explained.

He also highlighted the impact of Aaron Ramsey and Keylor Navas, who have joined with determination rather than just reputation. “They could have come with the mentality of only fulfilling their contracts, but instead they arrived with a strong commitment and the will to achieve things. They have helped with communication and their personality has had a positive impact on the group,” Carrasquilla noted.

Reflecting on Pumas’ elimination in the Leagues Cup, the midfielder acknowledged that MLS teams have logistical advantages but refused to make excuses. “I think we were very close to reaching our first objective, and I wouldn’t use that as an excuse. The team’s performance was close to what the coach asks, and the most important thing is that we’re on the right path,” he said.

As Pumas chase their long-awaited title after more than 14 years without silverware, Carrasquilla stressed patience and focus. “We have to be clinical, finish matches, and keep adding points,” he insisted. He also expressed gratitude to the fans: “The support I’ve received really shows, they transmit their hunger for a trophy and I’m giving everything for them on the field.”