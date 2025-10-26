CAF Cup : Djoliba AC fights a crucial battle against USFA

Djoliba AC is playing for qualification

Djoliba AC and USFA will face off this Sunday in the preliminary round of the Confederation Cup.

At 4:00 PM GMT at the Mamadou Konaté Stadium, for the second leg of the final preliminary round of the Confederation Cup (CAF), Djoliba AC will host USFA of Burkina Faso.

This match is the final hurdle for the Reds before reaching the prestigious group stage. After their 1-0 victory in the first leg, Djoliba AC is in a good position to qualify.

Facing a USFA team, the Reds of Hèrèmakono will need to demonstrate maximum concentration and solidity to seal their qualification.