Brazilian Investment Group Bids to Transform Mar del Plata's Iconic Minella Stadium

A new era could be on the horizon for Estadio José María Minella in Mar del Plata. According to Doble Amarilla, the Municipality of General Pueyrredón opened bids on Tuesday for the long-term concession and renovation of the historic venue, along with the Islas Malvinas Sports Complex and surrounding public areas. The sole bidder was Brazilian investment group Revee, partnering with Argentina’s Pro Enter, presenting an ambitious project for the site’s full transformation.



Revee’s proposal includes a complete overhaul of the World Cup stadium, modernization of the Polideportivo, and the addition of dining, retail, and gaming zones. Notably, the project comes with official backing from the Argentine Football Association (AFA), allowing all national teams to use the Minella as a home venue. This marks Revee’s first investment outside Brazil, with former Banfield president Eduardo Spinosa involved and legal representation from the Claria & Trevisán law firm.



“This is more than just a stadium,” stated Mayor Guillermo Montenegro. “It’s about understanding that the public sector can no longer carry the financial burden of facilities that offer little return. This private initiative aims to add value and turn Mar del Plata into a hub for elite sporting and cultural events.”



If awarded, the concession would last 30 years. The city aims to use the revamped facilities to host concerts and international events, stimulate local employment, and modernize the visitor experience. “Everyone has a memory at the Minella,” Montenegro said. “This is about creating more of those moments with a world-class infrastructure.”