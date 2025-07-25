Atlanta United Sign Spanish Defender Juan Berrocal on Loan From Getafe

Atlanta United have continued bolstering their defense by acquiring Spanish center back Juan Berrocal on loan from LaLiga side Getafe CF, the club announced Friday. The 26-year-old’s deal runs through June 30, 2026, and includes a purchase option.

Berrocal began his career at Sevilla and has spent his entire professional journey in Spain, also playing for Eibar and Sporting Gijón. With nearly 250 professional appearances to his name, he brings substantial experience to Atlanta’s backline.

“We’re pleased to welcome Juan to the club as we continue to strengthen our group during the transfer window,” said Chris Henderson, Atlanta United’s chief soccer officer and sporting director. “At 26 years old, he’s already played many games in Spain, and we expect him to add competition and leadership to our backline.”

This marks Atlanta’s second center-back signing this month, following the arrival of Albanian international Enea Mihaj from Portuguese side FC Famalicão. Earlier this week, the club also traded homegrown defender Efraín Morales to CF Montréal, reshaping their defensive core heading into the second half of the MLS season.

