Atlanta United Sign Colombian Midfielder Steven Alzate Through 2030

Atlanta United have signed Steven Alzate from Hull City for a reported $2 million fee, the club confirmed Monday. The Colombian international joins on a long-term deal running through the 2030 MLS season.

The 26-year-old brings European pedigree with 172 career appearances and 30 goal contributions, including stints with Brighton, Standard Liège, and most recently in the EFL Championship. Though born in England, Alzate has featured seven times for Colombia, last appearing in 2022.

Atlanta's sporting director Chris Henderson praised his technical ability and composure in possession, underscoring the club’s hopes of reigniting its season. The Five Stripes currently sit 13th in the Eastern Conference, 14 points off a playoff spot with 10 matches left.

