Almada Joins Atlético, but Transfer Still Sparks Dispute Between Atlanta and Botafogo

Thiago Almada may have officially signed for Atlético de Madrid, but unresolved financial issues are keeping his transfer in the spotlight. According to AS, Atlanta United and Botafogo are entangled in a dispute over unpaid fees related to the Argentine midfielder’s move.

Botafogo, owned by Eagle Football, reportedly has yet to pay the $25 million agreed upon for Almada’s transfer from MLS side Atlanta United. The American club retained a sell-on clause and now considers taking legal steps if the payment isn't completed.

The 24-year-old playmaker, a World Cup winner with Argentina in 2022, became the second-most expensive outgoing transfer in MLS history with this deal—trailing only Jhon Durán. Other notable transfers include Alphonso Davies, Miguel Almirón, and Djordje Petrovic, all pivotal figures who left their mark before heading to Europe.

Almada’s impact on the pitch continues to grow. In the 2025 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, he scored against Uruguay and Colombia and delivered an assist versus Chile. As his star rises in Europe, the unresolved debts surrounding his transfer add a complex layer to one of the MLS’s biggest deals.