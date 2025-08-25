Aaron Ramsey Makes Long-Awaited Pumas Debut

According to Debate, Aaron Ramsey finally made his first appearance for Pumas this Sunday at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City. The Welsh midfielder, one of the marquee signings of the season, needed more than 50 days after his arrival before stepping onto the pitch for the Liga MX side.

Ramsey started the match on the bench as Pumas hosted Puebla, fueling anticipation among fans eager to see him in action. He entered in the 62nd minute, replacing Guillermo “Memote” Martínez, and was greeted with loud applause as he began his journey in Mexican football.

The club highlighted the moment on social media with a special photo and a message that read: “Welcome to CU, welcome to Liga MX, Aaron Ramsey! Time to write this story in blue and gold!” The post reflected the significance of his arrival for the team’s project and the high expectations surrounding him.

Ramsey joined ahead of the Apertura 2025 as one of the high-profile additions alongside Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who arrived from Argentine football to guard the net for Pumas. Their signings have boosted the squad with international pedigree and brought excitement to the supporters.

For Ramsey, the debut is the beginning of a new chapter in his career, as he looks to establish himself in Liga MX and provide leadership to a side determined to compete at the top of the domestic league and make an impact on the continental stage.