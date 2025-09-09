Aaron Ramsey Calls Pumas “the Biggest Club in Mexico”

According to Mediotiempo, Aaron Ramsey’s arrival at Pumas stands out as one of the most eye-catching transfers in recent Mexican football. The Welsh midfielder, who previously played for Arsenal and Juventus, admitted that his decision was heavily influenced by Efraín Juárez and conversations with the team’s coach before signing.

“I spoke a lot with the coach before coming. I was excited about what he has achieved in his career, the success he has had, and the vision he has for Pumas,” Ramsey said during his introduction.

The veteran midfielder emphasized that the stature of the club made the move almost inevitable. “Obviously, coming to play for a club like this, the biggest club in Mexico, for me it was an easy decision,” he remarked.

Ramsey acknowledged that he did not know much about Pumas beforehand, but reached out to people to learn more and was intrigued by the competitiveness of Liga MX. “To be honest, I didn’t know much, but I was drawn to the fact that it is a quality, competitive league. From the games I’ve seen, Mexico has shown its quality, and it’s a good challenge that we look forward to,” he said.

He also highlighted the club’s culture and family-oriented environment as decisive factors. “I think it was the culture, that was another reason why I wanted to come. This is a club where people are committed and players want to be part of the project. For me, I want to live and be part of that,” he concluded.