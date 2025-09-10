A major tragedy. A Boavista youth team player dies during training

Sadly, the child could not be saved.

Terrible news from Portugal.

Details: According to the portal MaisFutebol, a 7-year-old child from Boavista's youth team passed away yesterday during a training session.

As reported by Jornal de Notícias, the child took to the pitch for a routine training session and had just started his warm-up when he suddenly suffered cardiac and respiratory arrest for reasons yet to be determined.

The Boavista club stated that the child had been cleared to train after all necessary medical examinations, and neither his parents nor doctors were aware of any health issues. At this moment, all the circumstances surrounding the child's death are being investigated.

Boavista has declared a three-day mourning period and extended its sincere condolences to the child's family. Several other clubs, including Porto, have joined in expressing their sorrow.

O FC Porto lamenta a trágica e prematura morte de um jovem atleta do Boavista FC durante o treino desta terça-feira no Bessa.



Num momento tão triste e difícil como este, o Clube mostra-se solidário e endereça as mais profundas condolências a toda a família e amigos. — FC Porto (@FCPorto) September 9, 2025

