A major investigation looms! Over 150 referees in Turkey caught gambling

The world of football has never seen a crackdown on gambling of this magnitude.

All those found guilty will be punished.

Details: According to ApNews, the Turkish Football Federation has launched an investigation into 152 referees suspected of betting on football matches.

It is reported that out of 571 referees, at least 371 have accounts with betting companies. This was confirmed by Turkish Football Federation president Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu.

At this stage, it is known that at least 152 referees have placed bets on matches, and among them, the guilt of at least 7 top-level referees and 15 assistants has already been proven.

According to the investigation, 10 referees placed bets on more than 10,000 matches each, with one individual betting on 18,227 games over five years, though some only placed a single bet.

The president of the Turkish Football Federation has already addressed the public, acknowledging that Turkish football needs change:

"We know Turkish football needs transformation. Our duty is to restore Turkish football to its rightful place and cleanse it of all corruption." - the statement reads.

The investigation is still ongoing and no final verdict has been reached, but this case could become one of the biggest scandals in world football.

