2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Crushing Victory for Ivory Coast

Elephants can still dream.

The Ivorian football team achieved an unprecedented feat this Friday during the ninth day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Their victory was overwhelming over their opponents.

Ivory Coast defeated Seychelles 7-0. The team left no chance for their opponents, displaying fierce determination from the start. The attacking fest began with a penalty converted by Ibrahim Sangaré in the 7th minute. Goals followed throughout the match. Goals from Agbadou in the 17th minute, Oumar Diakité in the 32nd minute, and Evann Guessand in the 39th minute secured a comfortable 4-0 halftime lead, turning the match into a real thrashing.

Despite this achievement, qualification for the 2026 World Cup is far from certain for Ivory Coast. Indeed, the race for a spot promises to be tight and will be decided on the final day. The Elephants will have to win their next match.