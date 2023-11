ВИДЕО. Джессика Пегула стала первой финалисткой WTA Finals в Канкуне

9⃣-0 in Mexico 🇲🇽@JPegula is into her first GNP Seguros @WTAFinals final and the 10th of her career! 🏆#WTAFinals #GNPSegurosWTAFinalsCancun pic.twitter.com/jHOPdcP3QZ

— wta (@WTA) November 5, 2023