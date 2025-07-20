RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Viktoria Plzen vs Servette prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025

Viktoria Plzen vs Servette prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Viktoria Plzen vs Servette FC prediction Photo: https://x.com/chanceliga/Author unknownn
Viktoria Plzen
Viktoria Plzen Viktoria Plzen Schedule Viktoria Plzen News Viktoria Plzen Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
22 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Plzen, Doosan Arena Plzen
Servette FC
Servette FC Servette FC Schedule Servette FC News Servette FC Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.84
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On July 22, 2025, the second qualifying round of the 2025/2026 Champions League will see Viktoria Plzen face off against Servette. Let’s break down the odds and look at a bet on the teams’ attacking output in this clash.

Viktoria Plzen

Viktoria Plzen stands as one of the flagships of Czech football, consistently ranking among the country's top three clubs. Last season, Plzen finished as runners-up in the league, conceding the title only to Slavia, once again underlining their elite status. Their last Czech league triumph came in 2021/22, and since then, the club has been a regular fixture in European competitions.

The new season has started in impressive fashion: in the opening round of the Czech league, Plzen thrashed Pardubice 5-1, extending their unbeaten run across all competitions (including friendlies) to 10 matches—9 wins and 1 draw. The team looks in superb form at the outset.

On the continental stage, Viktoria has also been a model of consistency. Last season, the club reached the Europa League Round of 16, where they narrowly lost to Lazio of Rome. Notably, in 2024, during the Conference League qualifiers, Plzen already faced Servette—both legs ended goalless, and only a penalty shootout saw the Czechs through. That experience will surely add fuel and motivation for this upcoming showdown.

Servette

Servette heads into the new season in excellent form after a strong campaign in the Swiss Super League, where they finished second, just behind Basel. This result gives the club another shot at reaching the main stage of the Champions League. Their summer preparations have been positive—out of five friendlies, Servette won four and suffered just one defeat. That single loss was their first in the last nine matches, highlighting the team’s stability and cohesion.

Servette already has experience in Champions League qualifying: in the 2023/24 season, they impressively knocked out Belgian side Genk 4-3 on aggregate, then narrowly lost to Rangers 2-3 in the next round, but showed their mettle on the European stage. With their strong form and accumulated continental experience, Servette look like formidable opponents at the start of this new campaign.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Viktoria Plzen have won 7 of their last 8 matches.
  • Viktoria Plzen have won 5 of their last 6 home games.
  • Both teams scored in 3 of Viktoria Plzen’s last 4 matches.
  • Servette have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Servette have won 3 of their last 4 away games.

Probable lineups

  • Viktoria Plzen: Jedlicka, Memic, Jemelka, Markovic, Cerv, Duvé, Spacil, Schulz, Adu, Ladra, Vydra.
  • Servette: Mall, Manin, Baron, Bronn, Konya, Maziku, Morandi, Mraz, Severin, Stevanovic, Vonmoos.

Viktoria Plzen vs Servette match prediction

Both teams enter this match in fine form and with ambitions to reach the group stage of the Champions League. Viktoria Plzen kicked off the Czech league season with a resounding 5-1 win and have extended their unbeaten streak to 10 matches. Servette are just as steady: only one defeat in their last nine outings, along with confident displays in both friendlies and previous European qualifiers. Given the attacking potential on both sides and their determination to start their Champions League campaign on a high, all signs point to a high-scoring encounter. My bet for this match: over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.84.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.84
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Sport Recife vs Botafogo RJ prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 16:30 Sport Recife vs Botafogo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 20, 2025 Sport Recife Odds: 2.19 Botafogo RJ Recommended 1xBet
Palmeiras vs Atletico MG prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 16:30 Palmeiras vs Atlético Mineiro prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 20, 2025 Palmeiras Odds: 1.58 Atletico MG Bet now 1xBet
Belgrano vs Racing Club prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Belgrano vs Racing, prediction and probable lineups — July 21, 2025 Belgrano Odds: 1.83 Racing Club Bet now 1xBet
Flamengo vs Fluminense prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 18:30 Flamengo vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 21 July 2025 Flamengo Odds: 1.51 Fluminense Recommended Melbet
Independiente vs Talleres prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 20:00 Independiente vs Talleres Córdoba: will Independiente extend their unbeaten run? Independiente Odds: 1.94 Talleres Bet now Melbet
Brighton vs Las Palmas prediction Club Friendlies 21 july 2025, 07:00 Brighton vs Las Palmas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 21, 2025 Brighton Odds: 1.7 Las Palmas Bet now 1xBet
Olympic de Charleroi vs Marseille prediction Club Friendlies 21 july 2025, 12:00 Olympic de Charleroi vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 21, 2025 Olympic de Charleroi Odds: 1.65 Marseille Recommended Melbet
Sporting CP vs Sunderland prediction Club Friendlies 21 july 2025, 15:00 Sporting vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 21, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.68 Sunderland Bet now 1xBet
KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 11:00 KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 KuPS Odds: 1.58 Kairat Almaty Bet now 1xBet
FC Noah vs Ferencvaros prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 12:00 Noah vs Ferencváros prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 FC Noah Odds: 1.86 Ferencvaros Recommended Melbet
Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.54 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now 1xBet
Ballkani vs Floriana prediction Europa Conference League 22 july 2025, 14:30 Balkani vs Floriana prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Ballkani Odds: 1.8 Floriana Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Barracas Central 0 - 2 Independiente Rivadavia Today, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Barracas Central
0
Independiente Rivadavia
2
83’
Newell's Old Boys - : - Banfield Today, 15:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Newell's Old Boys
-
Banfield
-
15:45
Tigre - : - Argentinos Juniors Today, 15:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Tigre
-
Argentinos Juniors
-
15:45
Belgrano - : - Racing Club Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Belgrano
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Independiente - : - Talleres Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente
-
Talleres
-
20:00
Estudiantes - : - Huracan 21 july 2025, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Estudiantes
-
Huracan
-
18:00
Defensa y Justicia - : - Aldosivi 21 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Defensa y Justicia
-
Aldosivi
-
20:15
San Martin San Juan - : - Deportivo Riestra 21 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Martin San Juan
-
Deportivo Riestra
-
20:15
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty 22 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
KuPS
-
Kairat Almaty
-
11:00
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
FC Noah
-
Ferencvaros
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:57 Vinicius contract on hold. Real Madrid postpone negotiations until 2026 Football news Today, 14:30 Deal agreed! Details of Rashford's transfer to Barcelona revealed Football news Today, 13:50 Galatasaray agree transfer of Victor Osimhen. Transfer details revealed Football news Today, 13:28 "Satisfied with the progress." Ouaddou sums up Orlando Pirates' Spanish tour Football news Today, 13:02 Isak open to Saudi Arabia move as Al Hilal prepares major offer Football news Today, 12:33 Lucas Vázquez eyes a new chapter as Italian giants circle former Real Madrid captain Football news Today, 11:56 Kodisang leaves Sundowns and returns to Europe Boxing News Today, 11:28 Usyk faces threat of losing undisputed world champion title. What's happening? Football news Today, 11:00 Sancho agrees contract with Juventus. How much will Manchester United get? Football news Today, 10:30 Rejected Napoli for Inter. Ademola Lookman chooses a new club
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores