Viktoria Plzen vs Servette prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025

On July 22, 2025, the second qualifying round of the 2025/2026 Champions League will see Viktoria Plzen face off against Servette. Let’s break down the odds and look at a bet on the teams’ attacking output in this clash.

Viktoria Plzen

Viktoria Plzen stands as one of the flagships of Czech football, consistently ranking among the country's top three clubs. Last season, Plzen finished as runners-up in the league, conceding the title only to Slavia, once again underlining their elite status. Their last Czech league triumph came in 2021/22, and since then, the club has been a regular fixture in European competitions.

The new season has started in impressive fashion: in the opening round of the Czech league, Plzen thrashed Pardubice 5-1, extending their unbeaten run across all competitions (including friendlies) to 10 matches—9 wins and 1 draw. The team looks in superb form at the outset.

On the continental stage, Viktoria has also been a model of consistency. Last season, the club reached the Europa League Round of 16, where they narrowly lost to Lazio of Rome. Notably, in 2024, during the Conference League qualifiers, Plzen already faced Servette—both legs ended goalless, and only a penalty shootout saw the Czechs through. That experience will surely add fuel and motivation for this upcoming showdown.

Servette

Servette heads into the new season in excellent form after a strong campaign in the Swiss Super League, where they finished second, just behind Basel. This result gives the club another shot at reaching the main stage of the Champions League. Their summer preparations have been positive—out of five friendlies, Servette won four and suffered just one defeat. That single loss was their first in the last nine matches, highlighting the team’s stability and cohesion.

Servette already has experience in Champions League qualifying: in the 2023/24 season, they impressively knocked out Belgian side Genk 4-3 on aggregate, then narrowly lost to Rangers 2-3 in the next round, but showed their mettle on the European stage. With their strong form and accumulated continental experience, Servette look like formidable opponents at the start of this new campaign.

Key facts and head-to-head

Viktoria Plzen have won 7 of their last 8 matches.

Viktoria Plzen have won 5 of their last 6 home games.

Both teams scored in 3 of Viktoria Plzen’s last 4 matches.

Servette have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

Servette have won 3 of their last 4 away games.

Probable lineups

Viktoria Plzen: Jedlicka, Memic, Jemelka, Markovic, Cerv, Duvé, Spacil, Schulz, Adu, Ladra, Vydra.

Jedlicka, Memic, Jemelka, Markovic, Cerv, Duvé, Spacil, Schulz, Adu, Ladra, Vydra. Servette: Mall, Manin, Baron, Bronn, Konya, Maziku, Morandi, Mraz, Severin, Stevanovic, Vonmoos.

Viktoria Plzen vs Servette match prediction

Both teams enter this match in fine form and with ambitions to reach the group stage of the Champions League. Viktoria Plzen kicked off the Czech league season with a resounding 5-1 win and have extended their unbeaten streak to 10 matches. Servette are just as steady: only one defeat in their last nine outings, along with confident displays in both friendlies and previous European qualifiers. Given the attacking potential on both sides and their determination to start their Champions League campaign on a high, all signs point to a high-scoring encounter. My bet for this match: over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.84.