KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025

KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction
KuPS
22 july 2025, 11:00
- : -
International, Kuopio, Savon Sanomat Areena
Kairat Almaty
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.58
On July 22, 2025, the second qualifying round of the 2025/2026 Champions League will feature a clash between KuPS and Kairat Almaty. Let’s break down a bet on the teams’ scoring potential in this matchup.

KuPS

KuPS enter this Champions League campaign as the reigning champions of Finland. They reclaimed the title after a four-year wait, finishing last season with a golden double—winning both the Finnish league and the national cup. In the new season, KuPS remain consistent: after 17 rounds, the club sits third in the table, just three points behind the leaders, and has already reached the national cup semifinals, where they’ll face Jaro.

In European competition, KuPS started with a confident win over Moldovan side Milsami—1-0 at home and a goalless draw away. These results extended KuPS’s unbeaten run to seven matches across all tournaments, a testament to their strong form and self-belief.

The club has some European pedigree. In the 2021/2022 season, KuPS reached the final qualifying round of the Conference League, losing only to Union Berlin, and in 2023/2024, they suffered a dramatic exit against Derry City with an aggregate score of 4-5.

Now, the team is once again determined to deliver in Europe, and their current form suggests they are capable of a positive result in the next round.

Kairat Almaty

Kairat are competing in the Champions League qualifiers as champions of Kazakhstan. The team returned to the summit of Kazakh football after four years—their last title came in 2020—and now the club is eager to make its mark on the international stage. In the first qualifying round, Kairat confidently saw off Olimpija Ljubljana: after a 1-1 draw in Slovenia, the Almaty side won 2-0 at home to progress.

Domestically, Kairat continue to produce stable results. After 17 rounds, they occupy second place in the league and remain one of the main title contenders. Their current form is especially impressive—eight consecutive unbeaten matches in the Kazakhstan Premier League, showcasing a balanced attack and solid defensive work.

The club has European experience as well—in 2021, Kairat played in the Conference League group stage. Though they didn’t make the playoffs that year, the experience clearly paid dividends. Now, Kairat look a more mature and organized outfit, ready for new Champions League challenges.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • KuPS are unbeaten in their last 7 matches.
  • KuPS have won 12 of their last 14 home games.
  • 3 of KuPS’s last 4 matches ended with under 2.5 goals.
  • Kairat are unbeaten in their last 8 matches.
  • 5 of Kairat’s last 6 matches ended with under 2.5 goals.
  • This is the first ever meeting between these two teams.

Probable lineups

  • KuPS: Hakala, Arma, Lotjonen, Miettinen, Hämäläinen, Arifi, Salo, Voutilainen, Luee-Lutumba, Heinonen, Sadiku.
  • Kairat Almaty: Zarutsky, Kasabulat, Martinovich, Sorokin, Mata, Sanoyev, Glazar, Tapalov, Gromyko, Jorginho, Satpayev.

KuPS vs Kairat Almaty match prediction

Both teams come into this fixture in solid form and with a clear ambition for European success. KuPS are unbeaten in seven straight matches, while Kairat dispatched Olimpija with confidence and haven’t lost in their last eight encounters. Given the importance of the game, the tournament’s status, and the disciplined displays both sides showed in the first qualifying round, we can expect a cautious, tactical battle where minimizing mistakes will be paramount. In such circumstances, a low-scoring contest seems likely. My pick for this match: under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.58.

