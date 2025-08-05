One of Simeone’s Sons Retires at 27 to Start New Career in Football

Gianluca Simeone, the youngest son of Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone and brother to professional footballers Giovanni and Giuliano, has announced his retirement from professional football at age 27, according to reports from Spain. After appearing in 15 matches last season with Rayo Majadahonda in Spain’s Segunda Federación, Gianluca will now transition into a career as a players' agent.

He began his football journey with River Plate and made his professional debut in 2018 with Unión La Calera in Chile. In 2019, he returned to Argentina to play for Gimnasia La Plata before moving to Europe. His European stint included spells at clubs such as Sant Rafel, Ibiza, Xerez, Tudelano, and ultimately Majadahonda, where he concluded his playing career.

Across his career, Gianluca made 149 appearances and scored 42 goals. While he didn’t reach the top-flight prominence of his brothers—Giovanni currently plays for Napoli, and Giuliano is part of Atlético Madrid—he carved out a steady career across South America and Europe’s lower divisions.

Now stepping away from the pitch, Gianluca remains in the football world, taking on a new path in player representation. With his background and connections in the sport, he aims to build a future in the business side of football.