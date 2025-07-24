Who Is Brandon Brocksom, Chivas’ English-Rooted Rising Star?

As reported by Mediotiempo, 18-year-old Brandon Brocksom made headlines with a stunning hat-trick in just 16 minutes for Chivas’ U-19 squad in their 3-0 win over León. Born in Zapopan but with English heritage through his father, Brocksom has quietly become one of the most exciting prospects in Guadalajara’s academy.

He joined the club in 2021 with the U-14 team and is now nearing 100 appearances for the youth sides. Standing at 1.78 meters, his finishing instincts and on-field maturity have helped him rise quickly through the ranks. His recent scoring spree only reinforced what Chivas coaches have already seen in him.

Brandon’s father, Jonathan Brocksom, has played a steady role in his development. In 2018, the family participated in the inaugural IFA 7 Youth Club World Cup in Lima, Peru—an early milestone in Brandon’s football journey.

In the Clausura 2024, Brocksom won the league with Chivas’ U-16 side, scoring seven goals during the campaign. Now with the U-19s, his trajectory points toward a possible future in the first team—perhaps sooner than expected.