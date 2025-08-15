Vélez and Independiente Clash With Pressure Mounting in Liniers

Vélez and Independiente will meet this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. local time at José Amalfitani Stadium for the fifth round of Group B in the 2025 Clausura. Vélez enters the weekend sitting mid-table with five points from four games. A 1-0 loss to San Lorenzo last time out highlighted the team’s inconsistency in domestic play, while much of the club’s focus is also on the Copa Libertadores. On Tuesday, they host Fortaleza in the decisive second leg of the round of 16 after a scoreless draw in Brazil.

Independiente’s struggles are even more severe. The Avellaneda side has just two points and sits at the bottom of Group B. A 0-0 draw against River provided some relief after consecutive defeats, but pressure remains high. Next Wednesday, they will also look to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Universidad de Chile in the Copa Sudamericana round of 16.

Both clubs approach this clash in need of a turning point. Vélez will try to leverage home advantage in Liniers, while Independiente searches for cohesion in a squad that has yet to deliver in league play. Their last meeting came in February during the Apertura, when Independiente claimed a 3-0 home victory with a Gabriel Ávalos brace and a goal from Luciano Cabral.