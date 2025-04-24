Sporting Cristal Handed Tough Sanction Over Racist Incidents in Liga 1

Sporting Cristal has been hit with a harsh penalty by the Disciplinary Commission of the Peruvian Football Federation due to racist incidents involving its supporters, according to La República. The club will be forced to play two home games behind closed doors and pay a fine of 20 UIT, amounting to 107,000 soles.

As reported by journalist Kevin Pacheco of Radio Programas del Perú, the racist behavior occurred during the club's match against Cusco FC in Round 8 of the Torneo Apertura. The disciplinary action comes at a turbulent time for Sporting Cristal, which is struggling in both domestic and international competitions.

The matches affected by the sanction are scheduled for Rounds 10 and 12, against Juan Pablo II and Ayacucho FC, respectively. Both will be held at the Alberto Gallardo Stadium in Lima without fans in attendance, a significant blow to the club's home-field advantage.

This wasn't the only disciplinary measure announced. Sport Boys head coach Cristian Paulucci was also suspended for verbally abusing referee Kevin Ortega. The club has stated it will appeal the decision, calling the punishment excessive and unjust.

These developments add further pressure on Paulo Autuori, who recently took charge of Sporting Cristal and is set to debut in the Copa Libertadores against Cerro Porteño. The club now faces challenges on and off the pitch, with growing scrutiny from fans and officials alike.