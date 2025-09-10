Saprissa Seek Bounce-Back Win at Puntarenas with Nearly Full Squad

Deportivo Saprissa will look to return to winning ways on Wednesday when they visit Puntarenas FC at Estadio Miguel “Lito” Pérez in Clausura 2025 action, per La Nación. The Tibaseños arrive under pressure after a 0-0 draw with Motagua in the Central American Cup and a 1-0 defeat to archrivals Alajuelense.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., though the game will be played behind closed doors due to safety measures imposed by the Ministry of Health, which ordered repairs to several stands.

Saprissa’s squad is nearly at full strength, with key players Deyver Vega, Óscar Duarte, David Guzmán and Nicolás Delgadillo back in training. Mauricio Villalobos could also return, though his participation remains uncertain. Defender Fidel Escobar will miss the match after featuring for Panama during the international break. Coach Vladimir Quesada must also decide whether to use national team call-ups Joseph Mora, Kenay Myrie and Sebastián Acuña.

Quesada emphasized resilience in the face of recent setbacks: “We have to move forward and not dwell on what happened,” he said. Captain Mariano Torres echoed the sentiment: “We will rise again.”

For Puntarenas, the season has been inconsistent. The team sits seventh with five points, registering only one victory —away at Herediano. At home, results have been poor, including a 3-0 loss to Liberia and a 2-1 defeat against San Carlos, plus a scoreless draw with Alajuelense.

Saprissa, currently fourth with 10 points, could climb as high as second depending on Herediano’s result against Cartaginés.