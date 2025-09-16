Saprissa Player Marvin Loría Caught in Viral Video Confronted by His Wife

According to Costa Rican outlets, Deportivo Saprissa winger Marvin Loría is at the center of a storm after a video of him with an alleged lover went viral. The footage, shared by TikTok account Chismes Costa Rica, shows his wife, Melanie Valverde, confronting him outside a bar in Santa Ana.

The video captures Valverde trying to open the door of the car Loría was in and standing in front of the vehicle, repeating the words: “Are you going to run me over?” The scene spread rapidly across social media, sparking controversy among Saprissa fans and Costa Rican football followers.

Later, Valverde addressed the incident publicly with a strong statement on her social media accounts. “A personal video is circulating that exposes a painful situation in my private life. I felt no need to speak about it because the other person involved has not come forward,” she wrote. She continued: “Today I choose to prioritize my peace, my integrity, my dignity, and my future. I only ask for respect, understanding, and empathy in this process.”

The 28-year-old winger, who joined Saprissa this year after several seasons with Portland Timbers in MLS, has not made any public comments about the matter. His performances had already been under scrutiny, and he remains under contract with the Costa Rican giants until 2026.