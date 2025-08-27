Saprissa Crash Out Without Goals as Cartaginés Shine in Central American Cup

Costa Rican clubs experienced sharply contrasting fortunes in the 2025 Central American Cup, according to ESPN. Deportivo Saprissa, the country’s most decorated team, suffered another international disappointment after a scoreless draw against Motagua in Tibás, which sealed their elimination in the group stage. The lack of goals defined the night, as Gerson Torres, Ariel Rodríguez, and substitute Marvin Loría failed to break through. In a desperate move, defender Kendall Waston finished the game as a forward, but even that shift brought no results. To add to the frustration, a late penalty on Joseph Mora was not awarded.

The elimination not only represents another setback abroad but also denies Saprissa a place in the next Concacaf Champions Cup. The club now faces the task of focusing on domestic competition, once again without international silverware for at least another semester.

In contrast, Club Sport Cartaginés produced a commanding performance at Estadio Fello Meza, defeating Panama’s Independiente 4-0 to reach the next round. Johan Venegas scored twice, Marco Ureña added a goal before halftime, and Douglas López capped the victory in stoppage time.

Andrés Carevic’s side pressed high from the start, effectively deciding the game within the opening 45 minutes. In the second half, the Brumosos managed their lead intelligently, shutting down a rival that pushed forward without success. Cartaginés displayed character and authority, overturning criticisms of inconsistency, while Saprissa’s struggles continued on the international stage.