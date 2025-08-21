Saprissa and Cartaginés Group Heads to Dramatic Finish in Central American Cup

The 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup is reaching its decisive stage, and Group C is set for a dramatic finale, according to everardoherrera.com. With one round left, four of the five clubs still have a chance to qualify for the quarterfinals: Saprissa, Cartaginés, Motagua and CAI of Panama.

Motagua leads the group with 7 points and a +4 goal difference, giving the Honduran side a slight edge but no certainty of advancing. Independiente and Saprissa are tied on 6 points and a +2, with the Panamanians holding second place thanks to more goals scored. Cartaginés sits fourth with 4 points but boasts a strong +5 goal difference, keeping their hopes alive. Verdes FC of Belize have already completed their fixtures and finished last with no points.

The final matchday will take place in Costa Rica on August 26. Saprissa will host Motagua in San José, while Cartaginés face CAI in Cartago. Both games kick off at 8 p.m., and each team controls its own destiny, setting the stage for a tense and unpredictable finish.

The tournament format advances the top two from each group to the quarterfinals. If teams are tied on points, tie-breakers include goal difference, goals scored, head-to-head results, disciplinary points and even the Concacaf club ranking if needed.

Beyond the immediate stakes, the broader prize is also in sight. The tournament champion will earn a direct spot in the round of 16 of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, while the runner-up, the semifinalists and two teams advancing from a playoff among quarterfinal losers will also reach the preliminary phase.

With everything still open, Group C stands as one of the most competitive in the tournament. Both Costa Rican clubs will play at home in decisive matches, carrying the weight of expectation and the opportunity to push local football further onto the continental stage.