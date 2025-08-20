Saprissa Aims for Perfect Run as Real España Faces Must-Win in Central American Cup

The 2025 Central American Cup delivers a high-stakes Wednesday with three matches that could begin to shape the group standings. In Panama, Club Atlético Independiente hosts a familiar rival, Deportivo Saprissa, in a Group C clash steeped in history. Over in Honduras, Real España will try to bounce back against Cacique Diriangén in Group B, while in Costa Rica, Cartaginés face off against Verdes FC in a showdown between sides still searching for their first win.

At Estadio Rommel Fernández, CAI enters on a high after a 3-1 triumph over Verdes FC, with young Abraham Altamirano making headlines as the youngest goalscorer in the tournament’s history. Saprissa, meanwhile, are cruising confidently and looking to preserve their unbeaten run after back-to-back group stage victories. The most recent meeting between these two sides favors the "Purple Monster," who knocked out the Panamanians in the 2019 Concacaf League quarterfinals.

In San Pedro Sula, Estadio Francisco Morazán sets the stage for Real España versus Diriangén. The Hondurans are desperate to claim their first points after two defeats, while the Nicaraguans aim to seize the opportunity and climb to the top of Group B. History leans toward the Aurinegros, who won both encounters in the 1990 Champions Cup and drew in their 2023 clash in this same competition.

Finally, Cartago’s Estadio “Fello” Meza will host a first-ever meeting between Cartaginés and Verdes FC. The Costa Rican side has recorded a draw and a loss so far, yet showed defensive resilience in their last outing against Motagua. The Belizean team, meanwhile, are facing their last chance to pick up points after three straight defeats and are still seeking their maiden victory over Costa Rican opposition.