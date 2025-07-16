Rogério Ceni Slams Referee After Bahia's Draw with América de Cali

Bahia head coach Rogério Ceni voiced strong criticism of the officiating following his team's 0–0 draw with América de Cali in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana playoffs. Speaking after the match, Ceni singled out Uruguayan referee Andrés Matonte for what he considered a subpar performance.

“I haven’t seen the red card incident involving Everton [Ribeiro] yet, but it seems he led with his elbow. It’s always a tough moment when you go a man down, and I’m sure he regrets it,” said Ceni. “But the refereeing... It didn’t seem like Uruguayan officiating. With referees like this, we can’t even complain about the Brazilian ones,” he added bluntly.

With the tie still open, the second leg is set for next Tuesday, July 22, at Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali. The winner will advance to face Fluminense in the round of 16.