River Considers Major Monumental Expansion, Capacity Could Hit 90,000

River Plate is considering new upgrades at Estadio Monumental, according to ESPN. Following a strong run that secured quarterfinal spots in both the Copa Libertadores and Copa Argentina, the club is studying the addition of a fifth tier that would expand capacity to 90,000 spectators.

The Antonio Vespucio Liberti is already the largest stadium in Argentina and South America, holding 85,018 fans. The project would add roughly 5,000 seats, further strengthening Monumental’s reputation as a landmark venue on the continent. It would build on the modernization efforts carried out in recent years.

In addition to seating expansion, River also plans to install a new LED screen in the Centenario Alta stand. Measuring 25.6 by 14.4 meters with a resolution of 2560x1440 pixels, it would mirror the recently upgraded screen in the Sívori Alta and enhance the viewing experience for supporters.

The board sees infrastructure growth as a key part of its institutional strategy. While still under evaluation, the plan aligns with the team’s successful run under Marcelo Gallardo, who has kept River at the top of the Clausura standings.

After an intense August, River will pause during the FIFA international break and return on September 13. The team will visit Estudiantes at Estadio UNO in La Plata at 7 p.m. for Matchday 8 of the Clausura.