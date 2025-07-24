Obando Moves to Uruguay's Second Tier After Boca Return

According to journalist Germán García Grova, 25-year-old forward Agustín Obando will join Deportivo Maldonado in Uruguay’s Segunda División on loan. The Boca Juniors player is set to cut short his spell at Banfield, where he had limited game time, and sign with the Uruguayan side until mid-2026.

Obando, who returned to Boca after an underwhelming stint at Banfield — just five appearances and no goals or assists in 116 minutes — is seeking more minutes and a fresh start abroad. Deportivo Maldonado, currently fighting for promotion, will be the first club he plays for outside Argentina after loan spells at Tigre, Platense and Banfield.

The agreement with the Uruguayan team is expected to be formalized Thursday night. This will allow Boca to open a roster spot and continue its search for reinforcements before the August 31 deadline, as requested by manager Miguel Ángel Russo.

Obando had seen more action during Russo's previous tenure at Boca, playing in 29 of the 44 matches he's appeared in for the club. This time around, however, he is not in the coach’s plans and will again look for playing time away from La Bombonera.