Milito Says Chivas Deserved More Against Charlotte in Leagues Cup

Following Chivas’ 2-2 draw and subsequent penalty shootout win against Charlotte in the Leagues Cup, head coach Gabriel Milito insisted the result didn’t reflect his team’s performance. “I believe the result was totally unfair,” he said, highlighting Chivas’ dominance, attacking intent, and overall level of play throughout the match.

Milito acknowledged that specific errors have cost them dearly—not just in this game, but in their tournament opener as well. Still, he maintained a calm tone and expressed confidence in his squad. “I’m at peace with how we played. The team competes with courage, imposes itself, and plays the way I like,” he said. “If we continue like this, I’m sure we’ll win many games.”

He also dismissed any notion that Chivas approached the Leagues Cup lightly. “It’s impossible not to take any tournament seriously. We came here to compete and win. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen, but the team showed commitment and seriousness,” Milito concluded.

Despite two games without a win, Chivas still has a small chance to remain in the tournament after securing the extra point by winning the shootout. Meanwhile, their coach displays the belief that the football they’re playing will soon bring rewards.