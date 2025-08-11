Milito Acknowledges Chivas in a Tough Spot but Stays Confident

According to ESPN, Gabriel Milito did not hide his frustration after Chivas’ second straight away loss in the Apertura 2025. The Argentine coach admitted the team felt angry that, despite stretches of good play, costly mistakes continue to undermine the team’s efforts.

In his first six matches in charge, Chivas have won only twice, even though they have shown promising moments in both Liga MX and Leagues Cup games. Milito highlighted recurring lapses, especially penalties conceded, as an urgent issue to fix. “It’s something we’ve discussed and must eliminate right from the start of the game,” he noted.

The coach stressed that his belief in the squad remains strong. He said the players feel each defeat deeply, but their resilience and courage will be decisive in turning things around. “This club is for the brave; the players have that courage, and I bring mine as well. We always want to win, and while losing this way brings frustration, there are positives to take away too,” he stated.

Milito closed with a message of determination: learn from mistakes, keep pushing, and focus forward in hopes of securing the desired result in the next match.