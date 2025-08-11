RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Milito Acknowledges Chivas in a Tough Spot but Stays Confident

Milito Acknowledges Chivas in a Tough Spot but Stays Confident

Football news Today, 22:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Milito Acknowledges Chivas in a Tough Spot but Stays Confident Milito Acknowledges Chivas in a Tough Spot but Stays Confident

According to ESPN, Gabriel Milito did not hide his frustration after Chivas’ second straight away loss in the Apertura 2025. The Argentine coach admitted the team felt angry that, despite stretches of good play, costly mistakes continue to undermine the team’s efforts.

In his first six matches in charge, Chivas have won only twice, even though they have shown promising moments in both Liga MX and Leagues Cup games. Milito highlighted recurring lapses, especially penalties conceded, as an urgent issue to fix. “It’s something we’ve discussed and must eliminate right from the start of the game,” he noted.

The coach stressed that his belief in the squad remains strong. He said the players feel each defeat deeply, but their resilience and courage will be decisive in turning things around. “This club is for the brave; the players have that courage, and I bring mine as well. We always want to win, and while losing this way brings frustration, there are positives to take away too,” he stated.

Milito closed with a message of determination: learn from mistakes, keep pushing, and focus forward in hopes of securing the desired result in the next match.

Related teams and leagues
CD Guadalajara CD Guadalajara Schedule CD Guadalajara News CD Guadalajara Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores