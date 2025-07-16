Milan Iloski Ends San Diego Loan, Returns to FC Nordsjælland

San Diego FC and forward Milan Iloski have mutually agreed to terminate his loan early, the club announced Tuesday. The 25-year-old will now rejoin Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjælland, both teams being part of the Right to Dream organization.

Per MLSsoccer.com, Iloski made a strong impact in limited minutes: despite playing just 471 minutes across 14 games, he scored 10 goals and added one assist, making him San Diego’s second-leading scorer in their inaugural MLS campaign.

Iloski joined the California expansion team in April on loan from Nordsjælland, with the agreement set to run through July. His departure, though abrupt, comes at a time when San Diego FC is enjoying a historic start, leading the Western Conference with 42 points.

Sporting director Tyler Heaps praised Iloski’s brief tenure: “He played an important role in our early history. We respect his desire to return to Europe and wish him success in the next stage of his career.”

A former Real Salt Lake homegrown player, Iloski now resumes his European chapter, having left a clear mark in MLS despite his short stay.