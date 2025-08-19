Lanzini Ends River Spell, Signs With Vélez

Manuel Lanzini has completed a move from River Plate to Vélez Sarsfield, according to reports from Argentina. The midfielder signed a deal through December 2026 and will be eligible for all competitions, as his transfer was processed via agreement rather than a free-agent departure.

The 32-year-old had been sidelined since River’s participation in the Club World Cup. Coach Marcelo Gallardo froze him out of the squad and ultimately left him off the Libertadores roster, signaling that his cycle at the club was over. That exclusion accelerated negotiations and opened the door for Vélez to step in.

Lanzini’s return to River in mid-2023 never lived up to expectations. Injuries, inconsistency and lack of rhythm prevented him from finding his place. Across two seasons he made 59 appearances, but with few memorable displays. His standout moment came at La Bombonera, where he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Boca. It was his third career goal in a Superclásico, all of them away from home.

In recent months, training apart from the squad, he awaited a resolution. Vélez followed a negotiation model similar to the one used for Rodrigo Aliendro, and Estudiantes with Leandro González Pírez. The deal involved compensation not publicly disclosed but enough to finalize the transfer.

River’s board always sought to ease the transition and maintain good relations, facilitating the midfielder’s next step. With the agreement, Lanzini can immediately join Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s squad and play both in the domestic league and the Copa Libertadores, avoiding the registration issues faced by Marcos Rojo when he joined Racing after leaving Boca as a free agent.