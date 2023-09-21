José Mourinho contends that Roma did not lose the Europa League final.

Roma embarks on its journey in the new season of the Europa League. José Mourinho has stated that this is a different competition, and everything from the past remains there, as reported by Calciomercato.

Nevertheless, José mentioned that he will continue to consider, throughout his career, that Roma did not lose that final in Budapest last season. Recall that Sevilla defeated the Romans in the Europa League final in a penalty shootout.

However, according to Roma's coach, a new season begins, and everything starts from scratch. It is crucial to start the new season well. Last year, Roma began with a defeat and faced a team from the Champions League in the qualifiers. This time, Mourinho and his team aim to top the group and secure a direct spot in the Europa League Round of 16.

Mourinho emphasized their respect for all their opponents. Two years ago, they suffered a 6-1 loss in Norway, and last season they were defeated by Ludogorets. For Roma, this will be a challenging match, so his team is preparing for it.

Recall that Roma will play an away match against Sheriff.