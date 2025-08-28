Jean Lucas Finds Maturity at Bahia Amid European Experience and National Team Dreams

Jean Lucas, midfielder for Bahia, reflected on his journey from the streets of Rio de Janeiro to becoming a key figure for the northeast Brazilian club and earning a call-up from Carlo Ancelotti to the national team. The 24-year-old highlighted his European experiences with Lyon, Brest, and Monaco, acknowledging challenges along the way, including an episode of racism in Paris that shaped his perspective off the pitch.

Lucas recalled his early days as a forward, trading goals for small rewards, until joining Flamengo, where he was converted to a midfielder under coaches like Rogério Ceni. “I reached a moment of maturation. Before, I was half-hearted; now I go into every play confident, with more strength and intelligence,” he said. At Bahia, he has surpassed 100 appearances and has played a central role in the club’s projects, aiming for national titles and continental competitions.

He also emphasized the importance of community among Brazilian players in Europe, citing Memphis Depay and Vinícius Jr. as role models in the fight against discrimination. Regarding the national team, Lucas stressed that while his immediate goal is winning the Copa do Brasil, he dreams of the World Cup: “Bahia may not be in the main stage, but it’s a great club, the biggest in the Northeast. People should look here for the excellent players we have.”

Lucas concluded by sharing childhood memories, the influence of his father Marcelo, and his dedication to daily improvement: “I’m more focused now, thinking about working off the field to perform well on it. Thankfully, I’ve avoided serious injuries and have played in every competition the club has contested.” His story reflects perseverance, resilience, and a strong connection to his roots and Brazilian football.