Gustavo Herrera Temporarily Leaves Saprissa to Join Panama U-20

Deportivo Saprissa's head coach Vladimir Quesada confirmed after his team's 3-1 win over Guadalupe that forward Gustavo Herrera will leave the club temporarily to join Panama’s U-20 national team. The striker has been called up for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, scheduled from September 27 to October 19.

The announcement came at a delicate time for Saprissa, which had just regained some calm after a rough stretch that included elimination from the Central American Cup and back-to-back league defeats against Alajuelense and Puntarenas. Herrera’s absence, while noted, is not a major concern for the coaching staff, as Quesada stressed the team has enough depth to cover him.

“Gustavo leaves tomorrow for Chile to join his national team, and we remain calm because we have other players to step in. We hope he does very well and has a great World Cup,” Quesada said at a press conference.

For Herrera, this call-up represents a significant opportunity to showcase his talent on an international stage. While Saprissa will miss him during league matches, his return could come with added confidence and energy if his World Cup performance proves successful. In that sense, both the player and the club stand to gain from this temporary absence.