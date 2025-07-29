From Relegation Fears to International Hopes: Emelec’s Resurgence with Cueva

Emelec has staged an impressive turnaround in Ecuador’s LigaPro, climbing from relegation danger to the brink of qualifying for an international tournament. With just one loss in their last five matches, the club now sits ninth with 28 points, following a resounding 4-2 victory over Manta that showcased their attacking strength.

Christian Cueva has emerged as the team’s key figure. The Peruvian playmaker scored in the win against Manta and continues to guide the squad with composure and vision. Alongside midfielder Alfonso Barco, who also found the net, Cueva has become the symbol of Emelec’s rebirth on the pitch.

Despite ongoing institutional turbulence and having cycled through three coaches—Jorge Célico, Cristian Nasuti, and now Guillermo Duró—Emelec appears more stable and cohesive in its performances. The next challenge comes in the Copa Ecuador, where they will face Miguel Iturralde. A victory would not only boost morale but also reinforce their ambition to return to the continental stage.