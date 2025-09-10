Fluminense Count on Packed Maracanã to Overturn Bahia in Copa do Brasil

Fluminense will host Bahia at the Maracanã on Wednesday night in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals, needing to overturn a first-leg deficit. According to Máquina do Esporte, more than 22,000 tickets have already been sold, with attendance projected between 35,000 and 40,000 as fans rally behind the team in one of the season’s most decisive matches.

Bahia claimed a 1-0 win in Salvador last week, meaning Rogério Ceni’s side only need a draw to secure a historic first-ever semifinal berth. Fluminense, meanwhile, must win by two goals to advance outright or by one to force a penalty shootout.

The Rio club will be nearly at full strength, missing only Samuel Xavier due to injury. Key players such as Germán Cano and Jhon Arias are expected to shoulder the responsibility of leading the attack in front of a home crowd.

Bahia have already arrived in Rio with some absentees but carry confidence from the first-leg result. For Ceni’s squad, the chance to reach the semifinals represents a landmark moment in the club’s recent history.