City Group Pushes Hard for Maher Carrizo With Vélez Stay on the Table

Maher Carrizo is once again drawing attention in the transfer market, Doble Amarilla reported. The 19-year-old winger from Vélez has been on the radar of River Plate, Valencia and Manchester City, but now the City Football Group is preparing a formal move to secure his rights. The plan calls for an offer of around €15 million, while allowing Carrizo to remain at Vélez through 2025 or possibly until June 2026, when Europe’s major summer window opens.

The group’s interest is not new. Talks had already taken place earlier this year, but Vélez insisted on a clause preventing any immediate move to River Plate, which blocked progress. This time the proposal is different: purchasing 100 percent of his rights while letting him continue in Argentina until the right time for a European move.

The figure would nearly match Vélez’s €16 million valuation, making an agreement plausible. If completed, Carrizo would join the City Group’s global talent pool, a system designed to secure promising players and integrate them into its international network of clubs.

Carrizo’s current form makes the interest timely. On Monday he scored a stunning free-kick in Vélez’s 2-0 victory over Godoy Cruz in Mendoza, his first goal of the Clausura tournament. It was his 10th goal in 42 matches for the club, and he already counts three domestic titles in his short career. European scouts are paying close attention as his stock continues to rise.

