Football news

Chivas Still Winless in Leagues Cup, Remain Mexico’s Only Team Without a Victory

Football news Today, 16:30
As reported by Mediotiempo and journalist Juan Manuel Figueroa, Chivas remain the only Mexican club yet to win a match in Leagues Cup history, heading into Thursday’s clash against FC Cincinnati. With a record of five losses and three draws in eight official matches, Guadalajara has failed to reach the knockout stage in any edition of the competition.

Despite coaching changes — from Veljko Paunovic to Fernando Gago and now Gabriel Milito — the outcome has remained unchanged. Even in penalty shootouts following draws, Chivas have only won once and lost twice, highlighting a persistent struggle in the tournament.

Their list of frustrating opponents includes LA Galaxy (twice), Sporting Kansas City, San Jose Earthquakes, NY Red Bulls, Charlotte FC, and Cincinnati, whom they face again in their final 2025 group-stage match.

Gabriel Milito addressed the criticism by defending the team’s progress: “We’re in a construction phase. There’s a difference between not winning and leaving a bad impression, and not winning while playing well. We’re building something clear and defined.”

While Chivas continue to search for their first win, Atlético San Luis recently claimed theirs, beating Minnesota United 2-0. They now have one win, two draws, and four defeats across seven matches.

At the top of Mexico’s performance chart in Leagues Cup stand Tigres and Toluca, with nine and seven victories, respectively, making them the most successful Liga MX clubs in the competition so far.

