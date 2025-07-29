Chicharito Misses Leagues Cup and Faces Uncertain Future at Chivas

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández will miss the opening phase of the 2025 Leagues Cup, and with just five months left on his contract, his time at Chivas may be nearing its end. The striker did not travel with the squad to New York, as he continues his recovery from a soleus muscle injury sustained during warm-ups before Matchday 2 of the Apertura 2025.

This marks the second straight year that Hernández has been ruled out of the Leagues Cup due to injury. In 2024, he missed matches against LA Galaxy and San José with a similar muscular issue. Now, coach Gabriel Milito has opted not to include him among the 30 players registered for the group stage of the tournament.

Sources told ESPN that the Chivas board currently has no plans to extend Hernández’s contract. With limited action in recent months and back-to-back injuries, the 36-year-old may be heading for an unceremonious exit from the club where his professional career began.

Chivas will also be without Leonardo Sepúlveda due to an ankle injury, while Miguel Tapias has recovered and could return to action. As for Chicharito, unless Chivas advances and he recovers in time, his second stint with the club may quietly end without him ever playing in the Leagues Cup.