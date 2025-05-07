Bolívar Desperate for Victory in High-Stakes Clash Against Sporting Cristal

Bolívar face a must-win match on Wednesday night in Lima against Sporting Cristal, as the Bolivian side clings to slim hopes of advancing to the Copa Libertadores knockout stage. With only three points from three games, Bolívar urgently need a win to stay alive in Group G, El País reported.

A painful 3-2 home loss to Palmeiras has left the team demoralized and third in the standings. Coach Flavio Robatto admits his squad has struggled defensively, committing costly errors both domestically and internationally. He insists his side must capitalize on every scoring chance and avoid letting the hosts dominate possession.

Sporting Cristal, currently bottom of the group with just one point from a draw against Cerro Porteño, are still seeking their first win. They aim to finish third and earn a spot in the Copa Sudamericana playoffs. Colombian referee Carlos Bentancur will officiate the match, assisted by Miguel Roldan, Jenny Torres, Nicolás Gallo (VAR), and Nataly Arteaga (AVAR)