“Big Advantage”: Kendall Waston Fires Up the Clasico Against Alajuelense

Deportivo Saprissa faces turbulent times after being eliminated in the group stage of the 2025 Central American Cup. Yet the team’s focus has already shifted to the national classic against Liga Deportiva Alajuelense, set for Saturday at 8:00 p.m. in Costa Rica. Captain Kendall Waston spoke candidly, sending a clear message to both fans and rivals.

“If you called it a crisis here, imagine what it would be for the other team that hasn’t been champion in I don’t know how many years, we have a big advantage over them,” Waston said, referring to Alajuelense’s title drought compared to Saprissa’s recent domestic dominance. The defender also addressed his supporters directly: “It’s completely understandable if they think about not coming to the classic, but I really believe in Saprissa, in love for the team. On the field, we have to give them more so they come to the stadium. They will come… Those who come will be the true fans.”

Waston’s remarks have turned up the intensity ahead of the classic, underlining Saprissa’s authority and confidence to make a difference against their eternal rival. Pressure now falls on both sides: Saprissa to recover from their international setback and Alajuelense to prove they can compete on equal terms. The clash promises to be fierce and full of pride, with the captain already setting the tone.