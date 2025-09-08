Barros Schelotto’s Winning Run Continues at Vélez

Vélez fans had reason to celebrate again. According to ESPN, Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s side captured the Argentine Super Cup after a 2-0 win over Central Córdoba at the Gigante de Arroyito, with Jano Gordon scoring twice. The victory gave the 52-year-old coach his second title with the club and the fifth of his managerial career.

Barros Schelotto first tasted success at Lanús, lifting the 2013 Copa Sudamericana. His move to Boca Juniors brought two league championships in 2016/17 and 2017/18. At Vélez, he previously secured the International Super Cup against Estudiantes, and now he has added another national honor.

After the match, the coach praised his squad for overcoming a rough start to the domestic campaign. He recalled that when he took over, Vélez had gone eight games without a win. He singled out new signing Rodrigo Aliendro for bringing calm and balance to midfield, highlighted Manuel Lanzini’s impact in the second half of the final, and underlined the promise of academy product Maher Carrizo, who has already attracted interest from River Plate and the City Football Group.

Barros Schelotto also pointed to the leadership of veteran defender Lisandro Magallán, describing him as a vital influence at the back. On Gordon’s decisive performance, he revealed that the forward’s second goal came from a set-piece play rehearsed during training.

Looking ahead, the coach emphasized that while the Copa Libertadores remains a major objective, his immediate concern is Vélez’s league clash with Huracán. He admitted he had been contacted by other clubs but chose Vélez for the strength of the squad and the chance to compete at the continental level.

He closed with a telling remark: the real test for Vélez will come in the quarterfinals against Racing, a matchup he believes will determine the team’s potential path in South America’s top tournament.