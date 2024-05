Александр Усик — Тайсон Фьюри прогноз и ставки на бой 19 мая 2024 года

The arrival of the legend Oleksandr Usyk to Riyadh in preparation for the fight in #RingOfFire 🥊🔥



Buy now on 👇https://t.co/KDmYrbvCp0#BigTime#RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/k9l3eApwRV

— TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) May 10, 2024