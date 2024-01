Китайская теннисистка вышла в финал Australian Open

Through in two!



Qinwen Zheng wins her place in Saturday's #AusOpen Women's Singles final!



She defeats Dayana Yastremska 6-4 6-4 to set up a meeting with Aryna Sabalenka.#AusOpen • @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/jlKeIDwIIl

— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2024