(ВИДЕО) Выглядит эффектно. Саудовская Аравия презентовала заявку на проведения ЧМ-2034

Imagine the future with us in 2034! 💚



The #Saudi2034bid invites the world to join us on our journey of remarkable transformation as the home of global sport 🇸🇦 ⚽



Discover more: https://t.co/x8yAKWCwGE#GrowingTogether pic.twitter.com/Z90GfWK2Yg

— Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup™️ 2034 bid (@Saudi2034bid) July 31, 2024