ВИДЕО. Роналду подшучивает над Фьюри в преддверии боя с Нганну

Just two GOATs 🐐⚽️🥊@Cristiano Ronaldo takes a swipe at @Tyson_Fury 😅#BattleOfTheBaddest | #FuryNgannou | Saturday, 6PM | Live on TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/SZR5tcRmqE

— Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) October 27, 2023