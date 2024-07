(ВИДЕО) Он везде! Легендарный Фелпс дал уроки плавания для Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is really out here training with a U.S. Olympic fencing champ.



Here he is w/ Miles Chamley-Watson. Watch w/ sound on. Snoop hit him with: “Time out! Hold on! Back that ass up. Come on, cuz. Where you from?”



Miles: “This the definition of having fun while you train.… pic.twitter.com/uj5zBNCQIJ

— Andrés Tardio (@AndresWrites) July 31, 2024