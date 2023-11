"Вам все равно на футбол". Фанаты Боруссии устроили огненную акцию во время матча Лиги Чемпионов

The message is clear from the Borussia Dortmund wall at the start of the second half: “You don’t care about the sport - All you care about is money.”



BVB fans singing: “You are destroying our sport!”



The anti-UEFA chants are against reforms due to take place next season.… pic.twitter.com/lAu7OfccxN

— Get German Football News (@GGFN_) November 7, 2023